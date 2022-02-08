Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastries
These deliciously simple breakfast pastries can be made ahead and stored on hand for up to two weeks.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ham it up with these deceptively simple savory pastries that are perfect for weekend brunch. Made with flaky puff pastry, these Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastries with Creole Mustard taste like the product of a classic French bakery.
No dough lamination required here: the puff pastry—which you can find in the freezer aisle—is flaky and light, complemented by a lovely filling of ham, Gruyere, thyme and honey mustard. Creole mustard adds tang and thyme brings a subtle freshness to the filling, which does not overwhelm the delicate pastry. As an added bonus, this ham and cheese puff pastry has serious staying power—it tastes just as great when it has been sitting out at room temperature.
Our Test Kitchen offered a few tips for using puff pastry. Before using, thaw store-bought puff pastry dough in the fridge overnight or for 40 minutes at room temperature. Be sure not to unfold the pastry sheets until fully thawed to prevent tearing. Keep the puff pastry dough cool. If you're using one sheet at a time, it's best to keep the unused sheets chilled. Save time by filling and sealing the puff pastry dough a day or two before. Cover and chill (or freeze up to two weeks) until you're ready to bake.