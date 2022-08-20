Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole
The classic breakfast sandwich gets the breakfast casserole treatment.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
French toast meets breakfast sandwich in this ooey gooey ham-and-Swiss breakfast casserole. The mini croissants add buttery richness that is balanced with a bite of sharp Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese.
You can get creative and mix up the croissant fillings. Substitute sausage for the ham and American or Cheddar cheeses for the Swiss. The base of the savory breakfast casserole adapts well to the filling changes.
This ham-and-cheese casserole is a full meal, but to round out the plate, offer up a fruit salad. Or if this is a brunch main, an orange-studded salad with a poppy seed dressing would be a great option.
Already the ultimate make-ahead meal, you can freeze this breakfast and keep it on hand for busy weeks or weekends when you have company over. Just complete this dish through step 3, then cover it with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Pop it in the freezer. When you're ready to serve it, move it to the fridge, and let it thaw overnight. Warm at room temperature for 30 minutes before putting in the oven.