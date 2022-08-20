Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole

The classic breakfast sandwich gets the breakfast casserole treatment.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
chill:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

French toast meets breakfast sandwich in this ooey gooey ham-and-Swiss breakfast casserole. The mini croissants add buttery richness that is balanced with a bite of sharp Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese.

You can get creative and mix up the croissant fillings. Substitute sausage for the ham and American or Cheddar cheeses for the Swiss. The base of the savory breakfast casserole adapts well to the filling changes.

This ham-and-cheese casserole is a full meal, but to round out the plate, offer up a fruit salad. Or if this is a brunch main, an orange-studded salad with a poppy seed dressing would be a great option.

Already the ultimate make-ahead meal, you can freeze this breakfast and keep it on hand for busy weeks or weekends when you have company over. Just complete this dish through step 3, then cover it with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Pop it in the freezer. When you're ready to serve it, move it to the fridge, and let it thaw overnight. Warm at room temperature for 30 minutes before putting in the oven.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave ham slices between paper towels on a microwavable plate on HIGH 45 seconds. Blot with paper towels to remove excess moisture.  

    Advertisement

  • Split croissants open with a serrated knife. Top bottom half of each croissant with 1 ham slice and 1 Swiss cheese slice (folding ham and cheese to fit, if needed). Cover with top half of croissant. Place stuffed croissants in a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 13- x 9-inch baking dish.  

  • Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, and Dijon mustard in a large bowl. Pour mixture slowly over stuffed croissants. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.  

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove plastic wrap; bake in preheated oven until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes, covering with aluminum foil the last 15 minutes to prevent overbrowning. Garnish with thyme sprigs.  

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/21/2022