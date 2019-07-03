Make Mummy Cake Pops: Melt white candy melts according to package instructions. Make sure the candy melts are only slightly warm to the touch before proceeding. Dip 1 lollipop stick 1 inch into the melted candy. Lift to allow excess to drip off and push the coated end of the lollipop stick 3/4 of the way into a round cake ball. Lift the pierced cake ball and submerge in melted candy melts, twirling as necessary to coat the ball. Lift the ball up, allowing excess to drip back into bowl and push the bottom of the lollipop stick into the styrofoam block so the cake ball is suspended in the air to dry. Repeat with 8 more lollipop sticks and cake balls, stirring the melted candy melts before submerging each cake ball. While cake pops are drying, place white chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and microwave in 30 second intervals at 30% power, stirring between each interval, until fully melted. Transfer melted chocolate to piping bag. Cut the tip of the piping bag and drizzle white chocolate across the white cake pops in thin ropes, creating the effect of mummy wrappings. Place two nonpareils next to each other in the center of one side of the cake pop for the mummy's eyes. Push bottom of stick back into styrofoam block to allow white chocolate to dry completely. Repeat with remaining white cake pops.