Guacamole with Jicama Recipe

We bet you've eaten guacamole dozens of different ways, but we're pretty sure you've never had it this way. San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez livened up the usual avocado dip with some unexpected ingredients in this creative recipe. Hernandez mashes avocado in a medium bowl, taking care to leave the fruit a little chunky. Then he stirs in chopped, peeled jicama, fresh lime juice, minced cilantro, minced jalapeño, fresh orange zest. Jicama has a clean, slightly sweet flavor and crunchy, watery texture that is a nice contrast to the smooth, rich avocado. Once all of the ingredients are combined, he stirs in a little kosher salt, then covers and chills the guacamole in the refrigerator until it is ready to serve with tortilla chips and fresh vegetables. Our test kitchen loved this unique spin on guacamole. Testers called it "Creamy and delicious with a nice crunch from the jicama and pleasant tang from the lime and slight heat from the jalapeño." It's a perfect appetizer for a Cinco de Mayo party, game day gathering, or any party calling for a dip—which is any party, as far as we're concerned. Or try serving it alongside your favorite taco recipe, as part of a meal. It's also easy to double or triple this recipe for a crowd. Which is probably a good idea no matter how many people you're hosting because this Guacamole with Jicama is just that good. Crunchy cubes of jicama and a little orange zest make this guacamole especially good. This recipe can be easily doubled or tripled, which we recommend—it tends to disappear quickly. So grab some avocados and get the party started.