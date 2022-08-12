Chunky Guacamole with Jalapeño and Chile de Árbol
Give your guac a a double dose of heat.
Get ready to write Pati Jinich a thank-you note, because her spicy, chunky guacamole is a flavor explosion that you'll be making on repeat! Far from plain, her recipe punches up creamy avocados with two layers of heat from fresh jalapeño and dried chile de árbol. Making this tasty dip starts with picking out perfectly ripe avocados. (If yours aren't totally ripe yet, follow these tips to get them guacamole ready.) If you're lucky enough to have a molcajete (a traditional Mexican stone mortar and pestle), add the chiles, most of the cilantro and onions, the salt and lime to it (or a regular bowl) and pound, stir, and grind until a paste forms. Next, add the avocado and the remaining cilantro and onions, and stir to combine. Leaving the texture nice and chunky like this recipe does is one of our favorite ways to make guacamole.
If you've never made a recipe using dried chiles before, this easy guacamole is a great place to start. Chile de árbol are small but mighty, hotter than a jalapeño, but not quite as hot as a cayenne pepper. Dried chiles keep up to a year in an airtight container, so don't be afraid to buy a bag—you'll have plenty of time to use them in stews, chili, or slow cooker tacos to add a little heat.
This recipe originally appeared in our September 2022 issue.