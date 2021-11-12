Scalloped potatoes are already a Southern favorite side dish for potlucks and holidays, but this recipe takes the classic to the next level. These Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes bake in your trusty cast-iron skillet, which yields perfectly crispy edges and a melty center. Plus, you can serve these Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes family-style right from the skillet. A sprinkling of chopped ham on top adds welcome texture and a hint of saltiness. The real star of the show is the cream sauce that brings the whole dish together. Rich and luscious, it comes together with a few simple ingredients you probably have on hand, like heavy cream and chicken broth. A helping of nutty Gruyère cheese on top adds so much more flavor than your usual cheddar or Swiss. Whether you're looking for one more potato side dish to round out your Thanksgiving dinner, or you need a wow-worthy accompaniment to your supper club main dish, these Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes are a certified crowd-pleaser.