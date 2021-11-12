Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes

This recipe just took scalloped potatoes to the next level.

By Jasmine Smith

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Scalloped potatoes are already a Southern favorite side dish for potlucks and holidays, but this recipe takes the classic to the next level. These Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes bake in your trusty cast-iron skillet, which yields perfectly crispy edges and a melty center. Plus, you can serve these Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes family-style right from the skillet. A sprinkling of chopped ham on top adds welcome texture and a hint of saltiness. The real star of the show is the cream sauce that brings the whole dish together. Rich and luscious, it comes together with a few simple ingredients you probably have on hand, like heavy cream and chicken broth. A helping of nutty Gruyère cheese on top adds so much more flavor than your usual cheddar or Swiss. Whether you're looking for one more potato side dish to round out your Thanksgiving dinner, or you need a wow-worthy accompaniment to your supper club main dish, these Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes are a certified crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium. Add shallot; cook, stirring occasionally, until shallot is translucent, about 2 minutes. Add heavy cream and chicken broth. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium. Remove from heat, and stir in thyme, salt, and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Shingle potato slices in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Pour heated cream mixture over potatoes, being sure to evenly distribute shallot. Sprinkle evenly with ham. Cover with aluminum foil, and bake in preheated oven 30 minutes. Remove foil, and sprinkle with Gruyère. Continue to bake until sauce has thickened and top is browning in spots, 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with additional thyme leaves before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/13/2021