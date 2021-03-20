While we love a good pot of grits, there are so many creative ways to use this Southern pantry staple other than simply stewing them with water and plenty of butter. We're officially changing the game with these Grit Cakes with Pork Grillades. In this classic Cajun recipe, creamy and crispy grit cakes act as a sturdy base for a rich, savory pork stew. Bursting with umami, our savory, finger-licking pork grillades—spooned over top of the fried grit cakes—are hearty and filling.

If you can't find pork shoulder steaks, ask your butcher to cut them for you from a piece of boneless pork shoulder. While you can make a fresh batch of grits for this recipe, these Grit Cakes are also a fantastic way to make use of leftover grits. You'll want to refrigerate them, anyways; refrigerating the grits (and adding some cheese!) allows the starches to bind and firm up so that you can slice and brown them in a skillet.