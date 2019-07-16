Grilled Watermelon
There's nothing quite like biting into a crisp, cold slice of watermelon on a summer afternoon – that is until you've tried watermelon fresh off the grill. Sure, if it's your first grilled fruit it may sound a bit strange. But, like grilled peaches, a quick kiss from the grill works wonders, changing the texture and adding a slight smoky flavor to the naturally sweet fruit.Set yourself up for success by cutting the melon into 1-inch triangle or quarter slices before grilling. Full steaks often break when flipped. Be sure to sprinkle both sides of the fruit with the sugar and salt mixture. Without it, the juicy melon won't char. If your watermelon is much larger than 4 pounds, you may need a bit more of the sugar and salt coating. Serve topped with lime zest, Tajin, chili powder, or any final touches of your choosing.