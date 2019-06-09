Grilled Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

Everyone will gobble up these spicy grilled sweet potato fries topped with honey and salty queso fresco. Serve them as a fun appetizer or alongside burgers or your favorite grilled protein. Microwaving the sweet potatoes before they hit the grill ensures the fries will be tender throughout and helps them cook up quickly.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
active:
20 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Toss together sweet potatoes and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil in a microwavable bowl. Cover with plastic wrap; microwave on HIGH until tender when pierced with a knife, about 8 minutes, tossing and re-covering after 4 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes.

  • Add chili powder, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to sweet potatoes; toss to coat.

  • Place sweet potatoes, cut side down, on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until charred and tender, 2 to 3 minutes per cut side. Remove from grill. Drizzle evenly with honey; sprinkle with queso fresco and chives.

