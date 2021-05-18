Grilled Sweet Pepper Salad With Ricotta And Summer Herbs
This bright and flavorful salad will have you running to the farmers' market for peppers.
This unique side dish is destined to grace your spring and summer dinner party tables. Our Grilled Sweet Pepper Salad with Ricotta and Summer Herbs highlights fresh peppers, which are charred on the grill, then tossed in a bright, herby marinade. The marinade is acidic from red wine vinegar and lemon, but balanced by the sweetness in the peppers and pepper juices: the result is a sweet-tangy oil mixture that coats the peppers. A relatively tame, fresh cheese, ricotta is a good choice for a simple salad; here, the ricotta adds richness and doesn't overpower the complex flavors of the peppers. For a little spice, replace about ¼-pound of the sweet peppers with assorted hot peppers such as poblanos, serrano chiles, or hot wax peppers.
Though this salad is designed to highlight seasonal produce, you can make this recipe year-round with standard grocery store bell peppers. Using a variety of colors adds visual pop to this slightly-sweet, slightly-spicy side. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Charring the peppers makes the skin paper-like and unsavory, so it's important to remove the skins. The steaming process helps the smoky flavor from the grill infuse into the peppers and makes peeling a breeze.