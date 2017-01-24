Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce Recipe

You'll find the origins of the classic Shrimp Po'Boy sandwich rooted in New Orleans. This Louisiana staple is typically made with fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and a homemade rémoulade sauce. Our delicious twist on the Cajun favorite layers grilled shrimp on a bed of creamy-dressed romaine lettuce, which is stuffed inside slightly charred hoagie rolls. During the summer, no one wants to be bothered with hot ovens and fryers. Here, we swap the deep fryer for the grill to make this light and flavorful crowd pleaser. Ready in just 15 minutes, you'll be enjoying this scrumptious sandwich in no time. First, make the basic rémoulade sauce by stirring together mayonnaise, green onions, Creole mustard, lime zest, lime juice, and hot sauce. Then grill the shrimp 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until they turn pink. The key to any po'boy sandwich is that the inside of the bread remains soft, while the outside is toasted, or in this case, grilled until crispy. Finish by spreading the homemade marinade on the cut sides of the rolls, and layer with shrimp and lettuce for an authentic taste of New Orleans.