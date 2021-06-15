Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous

We love fried shrimp, but these grilled shrimp skewers might be our new favorite way to enjoy a fresh catch.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Looking for a great, easy meal to pull together on a hot summer night? Our Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers with Herbed Couscous is made for al fresco dining. This light, bright, and refreshing dish requires only 35 minutes of prep time and makes a lovely meal for 4.

These summertime grilled shrimp skewers are quite possibly one of the easiest approaches to dinner you'll see this season. In this recipe, simply-seasoned shrimp (we're talking just salt and pepper) are undoubtedly the star. When paired with squash skewers, you get your protein and your vegetables in a fun, hand-held package. The skewers rest on a bed of Israeli couscous, which is treated like a pasta salad; it's mixed with feta, olives, parsley, dill, and lemon juice, and served cold or room-temperature. The olives give the herbed couscous a little punch, and the salt-and-pepper shrimp get a boost from fresh-squeezed lemon at the end.

This entire meal could easily be prepped ahead of time; the couscous can be assembled and stored in the fridge until ready to serve, and the shrimp and squash can be skewered in advance, too. This dish would be great all tossed together as leftovers; add in arugula to the couscous to bump up on the vegetables.

Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Fill a medium saucepan with salted water; bring to a boil over high. Add couscous. Cook, undisturbed, until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain; rinse under cold water, and drain again. Return to saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil, and stir to combine. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, toss together shrimp, pepper, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl until combined. Thread evenly onto 4 (8-inch-long) skewers. Toss together squash, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a separate bowl until combined. Thread evenly onto 4 separate skewers. Place squash skewers on unoiled grates. Grill, uncovered, until charred and tender, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Place shrimp on unoiled grates. Grill, uncovered, until cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill.

  • Add feta, Castelvetrano olives, parsley, dill, lemon juice, and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons salt to couscous in saucepan, and gently stir to combine. Spoon onto a platter. Top with shrimp and squash skewers and lemon wedges.

