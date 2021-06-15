Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous
We love fried shrimp, but these grilled shrimp skewers might be our new favorite way to enjoy a fresh catch.
Recipe Summary
Looking for a great, easy meal to pull together on a hot summer night? Our Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers with Herbed Couscous is made for al fresco dining. This light, bright, and refreshing dish requires only 35 minutes of prep time and makes a lovely meal for 4.
These summertime grilled shrimp skewers are quite possibly one of the easiest approaches to dinner you'll see this season. In this recipe, simply-seasoned shrimp (we're talking just salt and pepper) are undoubtedly the star. When paired with squash skewers, you get your protein and your vegetables in a fun, hand-held package. The skewers rest on a bed of Israeli couscous, which is treated like a pasta salad; it's mixed with feta, olives, parsley, dill, and lemon juice, and served cold or room-temperature. The olives give the herbed couscous a little punch, and the salt-and-pepper shrimp get a boost from fresh-squeezed lemon at the end.
This entire meal could easily be prepped ahead of time; the couscous can be assembled and stored in the fridge until ready to serve, and the shrimp and squash can be skewered in advance, too. This dish would be great all tossed together as leftovers; add in arugula to the couscous to bump up on the vegetables.