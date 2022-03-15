Grilled Radish-and-Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts
Get out and grill a wonderful spring salad.
These spring veggies are ready for their close-up. When you think of grilling, you probably imagine a big hunk of meat charring on an open fire. While we love grilling burgers, hot dogs, or a prime cut of steak, the grill can be used in so many more creative ways. Especially when it comes to vegetarian options. We're here to show you that the grill is a great place to infuse seasonal vegetables with big flavor. This Grilled Radish-and-Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts is a standout grilled veggie appetizer or side dish that everyone at the party can enjoy.
We'd be willing to bet that this grilled fennel salad is unlike anything you've ever tasted before. The fennel and radishes sweeten after being tossed in butter and grilled. Medium-to-large radishes work best in this recipe. If you can find them, use Easter egg radishes, which are a bit larger than the regular red kind and won't fall through the grill grates. Their mix of colors makes this salad look pretty, too.