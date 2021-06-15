Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing
Pork and peaches make for one delicious salad.
Recipe Summary
Pork tenderloin is a lean, relatively inexpensive protein, making it a great option to feed the whole family. Our Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Dressing is a healthy, impressive-looking dish that makes the most of all the season has to offer.
Barbecue seasoning is all you need to add big flavor to this simple pork tenderloin. The spices in the rub make this pork tenderloin characteristically smoky, which complements the sweetness of the peaches and onion. Coating the tenderloin in oil after it has been rubbed ensures that the rub adheres to the meat. The acidity of the honey-mustard dressing pairs well with the peppery arugula; the grilled baguette, torn into pieces, adds a nice crunch and makes for a fun (and mercifully quick) take on croutons.
With a few tips from our Test Kitchen, you'll be a confident grill-master in no time. Searing the pork tenderloin on direct heat, then finishing on low heat gives the tenderloin a nice brown crust and a light pink center; this grilling tactic helps to prevent overcooking, resulting in moist and tender pork. Don't try to move the peaches before they've had time to caramelize or you'll risk interrupting the sugar crystallization that occurs under intense heat.
Use any leftover pork, arugula, and onions on a sandwich the next day with some horseradish sauce; all the fix-ins would also be delicious in a pita.