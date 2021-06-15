Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing

Pork and peaches make for one delicious salad.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

40 mins
5 mins
45 mins
4
Pork tenderloin is a lean, relatively inexpensive protein, making it a great option to feed the whole family. Our Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Dressing is a healthy, impressive-looking dish that makes the most of all the season has to offer.

Barbecue seasoning is all you need to add big flavor to this simple pork tenderloin. The spices in the rub make this pork tenderloin characteristically smoky, which complements the sweetness of the peaches and onion. Coating the tenderloin in oil after it has been rubbed ensures that the rub adheres to the meat. The acidity of the honey-mustard dressing pairs well with the peppery arugula; the grilled baguette, torn into pieces, adds a nice crunch and makes for a fun (and mercifully quick) take on croutons.

With a few tips from our Test Kitchen, you'll be a confident grill-master in no time. Searing the pork tenderloin on direct heat, then finishing on low heat gives the tenderloin a nice brown crust and a light pink center; this grilling tactic helps to prevent overcooking, resulting in moist and tender pork. Don't try to move the peaches before they've had time to caramelize or you'll risk interrupting the sugar crystallization that occurs under intense heat.

Use any leftover pork, arugula, and onions on a sandwich the next day with some horseradish sauce; all the fix-ins would also be delicious in a pita.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Pat pork dry with paper towels. Sprinkle all over with barbecue seasoning and 2 teaspoons of the salt; rub with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Set aside.

  • Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Toss together peaches, onion, and 2 tablespoons of the oil on prepared baking sheet; push mixture to 1 half of baking sheet. Place baguette slices on other half of baking sheet. Brush baguette evenly on both sides with 2 tablespoons of the oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt.

  • Arrange peaches and onion, cut sides down, on 1 section of oiled grill grates. Arrange baguette slices on a separate section of oiled grates. Grill the bread, uncovered, until toasted and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Grill peaches and onion, uncovered and undisturbed, until charred and slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes total. Remove from grill. Let peaches cool 5 minutes; slice into 1-inch wedges. Set aside.

  • Reduce heat on 1 side of grill to low (250°F to 300°F); keep other side at medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Place pork on grates over medium-high heat. Grill, uncovered, until browned on all sides, turning occasionally, 6 to 8 minutes total. Move pork to grates over low heat; add onion, cut sides down, to grates over low heat. Grill, covered and undisturbed, until onion is softened and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of pork registers 140°F, about 12 minutes. Remove onion and pork from grill; cool 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together vinegar, Dijon, stone-ground mustard, and honey in a large bowl until combined. Slowly whisk in remaining ¼ cup oil.

  • Thinly slice pork. Remove and discard onion cores; cut onion into 1-inch wedges. Add arugula and remaining ½ teaspoon salt to salad dressing bowl; toss to coat. Arrange arugula mixture on a platter; top with pork, peaches, and onion. Tear grilled baguette slices over salad before serving.

