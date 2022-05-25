Grilled Okra-and-Tomato Salad
Purple okra and purple tomatoes makes for one colorful salad.
Recipe Summary
This summer, we're eating by color. Our Grilled Okra-and-Tomato Salad uses some of the season's best purple produce—purple tomatoes and purple okra—to create a salad you won't soon forget.
Purple tomatoes star in this stunning seasonal side dish, which our Test Kitchen describes as, "a painting on a plate."
Purple probably isn't the first color that comes to mind when you think about heirloom tomatoes, but there are many delicious varieties, like Cherokee Purple and Black Cherry, that range from shades of plum to almost black.
Continuing with the color theme, this dish also features purple okra, Fairy Tale eggplants, sherry vinegar, purple basil, and shaved radishes. The eggplant, okra, and onion get tossed in an umami-rich garlic and anchovy butter, then grilled until tender. The tomatoes bring a fresh component to the salad, becoming particularly succulent when drizzled with the sherry-butter dressing. Purple basil and radishes are the final touches that really round out this salad full of unexpected flavors.
Serve this grilled summertime salad with a nice glass of red wine.