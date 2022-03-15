Grilled Lamb Chops with Green Garlic Chimichurri
Fire up the grill for this amazing main dish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
If you're looking for a company-worthy main dish that doesn't require hours in the kitchen, a grilled rack of lamb is the unexpected barbecue centerpiece that all your guests will fawn over. Lamb chops cook quickly on the grill, which means that you can have this impressive main on the table in no time. These Grilled Lamb Chops with Green Garlic Chimichurri will be the exceptionally elegant star of your backyard cookout.
Earthy spices imbue the lamb with heady flavor, and a tangy chimichurri sauce provides a bright contrast to the rich meat. Green garlic (also called spring garlic) is often found at farmers' markets this time of year and can vary a lot in size. For this recipe, you'll want to choose smaller stalks, which are more tender.
If you're wondering how to grill lamb chops, consider this recipe your complete guide. If you'd rather use lamb loin chops, go right ahead; since they're thicker, they'll typically take about twice as long to cook.