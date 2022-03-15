Grilled Lamb Chops with Green Garlic Chimichurri

Fire up the grill for this amazing main dish.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
If you're looking for a company-worthy main dish that doesn't require hours in the kitchen, a grilled rack of lamb is the unexpected barbecue centerpiece that all your guests will fawn over. Lamb chops cook quickly on the grill, which means that you can have this impressive main on the table in no time. These Grilled Lamb Chops with Green Garlic Chimichurri will be the exceptionally elegant star of your backyard cookout.

Earthy spices imbue the lamb with heady flavor, and a tangy chimichurri sauce provides a bright contrast to the rich meat. Green garlic (also called spring garlic) is often found at farmers' markets this time of year and can vary a lot in size. For this recipe, you'll want to choose smaller stalks, which are more tender.

If you're wondering how to grill lamb chops, consider this recipe your complete guide. If you'd rather use lamb loin chops, go right ahead; since they're thicker, they'll typically take about twice as long to cook. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Cut lamb racks between bones to form 16 rib chops total. Stir together cumin, coriander, black pepper, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Brush both sides of lamb chops evenly with 1½ tablespoons of the oil; sprinkle evenly with cumin mixture. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes.

  • While lamb stands, drizzle garlic stalks evenly with 1½ teaspoons of the oil in a bowl; toss gently to coat. Arrange garlic stalks on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning often, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let cool slightly, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir together parsley, vinegar, crushed red pepper, grated garlic, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ cup oil in a medium bowl. Chop grilled garlic stalks, and stir into parsley mixture.

  • Place lamb chops on oiled grates; grill, covered, just until grill marks appear, about 2 minutes per side. Serve lamb alongside chimichurri.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/16/2022