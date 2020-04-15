If your summer garden is producing more spicy peppers than you can even pick, let alone eat, this is the recipe you need. Homemade hot sauce is a cinch to make, lasts for weeks in the refrigerator, makes a fun gift, and most importantly, tastes amazing. This recipe for Grilled Hot-Pepper Sauce comes together in less than 30 minutes and is flexible enough that you can use whatever types of chiles you have on hand. (Obviously, the hotter the pepper, the hotter your sauce will be.) Before they are blended into a liquid, the peppers are grilled, which makes the texture of the sauce smoother and adds rich smoky notes. Our favorite blend contains jalapeños and serranos, and a bell pepper, which offsets the heat and adds sweetness. When combined with red wine vinegar, light brown sugar, salt, and a little garlic, you'll be amazed by how much flavor can come from a few simple ingredients. Grilled Hot-Pepper Sauce is delicious on Mexican and Cajun dishes of course, but it's a fantastic addition to eggs, pizza, chili, and even fried chicken.