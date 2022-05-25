Grilled Green Tomatoes with Jalapeño-Honey Vinaigrette
This tomato salad recipe makes for a hearty side or a main dish perfect for outdoor summer parties.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Our Grilled Green Tomatoes with Jalapeño-Honey Vinaigrette will be a permanent addition to your summer tomato recipe catalogue. File under: delicious.
Rather than breading and frying unripe tomatoes, we grilled them in this recipe. Green tomatoes have the potential to be just as delicious as those ripe red heirlooms if treated properly. Since they're firmer than other varieties, green tomatoes stand up to the heat of the grill, gaining ideal char marks in the process. From there, we mix the slices with cucumber ribbons, smoked almonds, and goat cheese, then toss it all in a tangy-sweet vinaigrette. The jalapeño-honey vinaigrette delivers the perfect combination of sweet and heat to this summer side.
This grilled tomato dish will be the show-stopper at your next barbecue. In a sea of burgers and hot dogs, these grilled green tomatoes make a great vegetarian option and round out the spread with a note of freshness. Finish this dish with a pinch of flaky sea salt.