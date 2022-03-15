Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries

Use your grill to bring out the flavor of this spring salad.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:

active:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Fire up the grill. Warm weather means that we'll be enjoying plenty of our dinners outdoors, and we're here with a few all-star grilling recipes to add to your barbecue repertoire. This unexpected Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries makes for a lovely spring dinner or vegetarian barbecue side.

Grilling endive mellows its sharpness and adds a rich, savory note that's completely unlike the way the vegetable tastes in its raw state. The sturdy leaves are great for grilling—don't pull them off the fire too quickly, or you won't get beautiful grill marks.

The real star of the show here, though, is the halloumi cheese, which gains a smoky dimension from the grill. Peppery arugula, juicy berries, salty cheese, and a sweet white balsamic vinaigrette make this salad one to remember. Make sure to have the salad components ready to toss together as soon as the endive and cheese come off the grill. Serve the salad it as soon as it's done, before the cooked halloumi hardens.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Whisk together vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, pepper, and 3 tablespoons of the oil in a small bowl (or shake together in a sealed jar). Place arugula, strawberries, and onion in a large bowl. Set aside.

  • Brush endives and cheese evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Place on unoiled grates; grill, covered, until well marked, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill. 

  • Add endives to arugula mixture in bowl; drizzle with dressing, and toss gently to coat. Nestle cheese into salad, and serve immediately. 

