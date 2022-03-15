Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries
Use your grill to bring out the flavor of this spring salad.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Fire up the grill. Warm weather means that we'll be enjoying plenty of our dinners outdoors, and we're here with a few all-star grilling recipes to add to your barbecue repertoire. This unexpected Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries makes for a lovely spring dinner or vegetarian barbecue side.
Grilling endive mellows its sharpness and adds a rich, savory note that's completely unlike the way the vegetable tastes in its raw state. The sturdy leaves are great for grilling—don't pull them off the fire too quickly, or you won't get beautiful grill marks.
The real star of the show here, though, is the halloumi cheese, which gains a smoky dimension from the grill. Peppery arugula, juicy berries, salty cheese, and a sweet white balsamic vinaigrette make this salad one to remember. Make sure to have the salad components ready to toss together as soon as the endive and cheese come off the grill. Serve the salad it as soon as it's done, before the cooked halloumi hardens.