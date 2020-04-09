Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Pin this recipe – you will want to use it all summer long. Fresh corn and tomatoes are a match made in heaven, and this main dish salad makes the most of that perfect pairing. While heirloom tomatoes are available year- round, purchase from a local farmers' market or grocer so you know you are getting the season's best. After grilling the corn, carefully cut the kernels so they fall off in visually appealing panels. You can substitute other greens, such as arugula, for the spinach but, if you plan to have leftovers, remember that dressed spinach holds up a little better than other greens. We prefer skinless salmon fillets in this recipe; they are less likely to stick to the grill and easier to separate into chunks. If you prefer your fish well done, cook it until the center registers 140°F. You can also use grilled steak, shredded rotisserie chicken, or shrimp instead of salmon. While you are keeping things easy, breezy, and summery, serve one of these leisurely five-ingredient desserts, a simple way to provide the sweet finishing touch to your evening.

By Adam Hickman

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together oil, vinegar, pepper, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl. Add heirloom and cherry tomatoes, and toss to coat. Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, coat a grill pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high. Rub salmon evenly with mustard, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place salmon on grill pan, and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of fish registers 125°F for medium-rare doneness, 9 to 10 minutes, turning once halfway through cook time. Remove salmon from pan.

  • Coat corn with cooking spray. Add to grill pan, and cook over medium-high, turning occasionally, until charred on several sides, about 15 minutes. Remove corn from pan. Cut kernels off cobs, and discard cobs.

  • Add corn, spinach, and basil to tomato mixture in bowl; toss to coat. Break salmon into pieces. Arrange tomato mixture on a large platter. Top with salmon pieces, and sprinkle with chives.

