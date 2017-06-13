Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter Recipe
Mesh bags are traditionally used at clambakes. For this recipe, however, we have added the classic low country boil ingredients of shrimp, potatoes, corn, and smoked sausage, such as Conecuh. We prefer using foil packets because they act as pockets, catching the seasoned juices and buttery sauce—perfect when used as a dipping sauce with a hunk of bread. You can quickly assemble the foil packets in the morning and store them in the fridge, then head out for a day in the sun and surf. When you come in for the evening, simply toss the packets on the grill for about 20 minutes and you have a wonderfully fragrant clambake.