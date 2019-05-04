Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce

It's time to fire up the grill. These grilled chicken thighs are the perfect main dish for a summer cookout. Seasoned with simple panty spices like paprika, oregano, cumin, and onion powder, this grilled chicken thigh recipe is as classic as they come. With less than 35 minutes of prep time, it's quick, easy, and oh-so savory.  You'll experience a burst of delicious flavor with every bite. Why thighs, you might ask? Bone-in, dark meet boats of incredible moisture, making it an incredibly appetizing dish.As if perfectly seasoned grilled chicken isn't enough, this Southern cuisine is topped with Alabama white sauce. Originally created in 1925 in Decatur, Alabama, this creamy sauce is made with a combination of mayonnaise, hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and several spices, making it the perfect accompaniment to grilled chick thighs. Give grilled chicken thighs with Alabama white sauce a try at your next cookout, and we guarantee your guests will love it.

By Southern Living

prep:
31 mins
total:
6 hrs 41 mins
Yield:
Makes 5 servings
Ingredients

Alabama White Sauce

Directions

  • Combine first 7 ingredients until blended. Rinse chicken, and pat dry; rub seasoning mixture over chicken. Place chicken in a zip-top plastic freezer bag. Seal and chill 4 hours.

  • Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Remove chicken from bag, discarding bag.

  • For the Alabama White Sauce, stir together mayonnaise, vinegar, water, Worcestershire sauce, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and hot sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Grill chicken, covered with grill lid, 8 to 10 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 180°. Serve with Alabama White Sauce.

