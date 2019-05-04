Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce
It's time to fire up the grill. These grilled chicken thighs are the perfect main dish for a summer cookout. Seasoned with simple panty spices like paprika, oregano, cumin, and onion powder, this grilled chicken thigh recipe is as classic as they come. With less than 35 minutes of prep time, it's quick, easy, and oh-so savory. You'll experience a burst of delicious flavor with every bite. Why thighs, you might ask? Bone-in, dark meet boats of incredible moisture, making it an incredibly appetizing dish.As if perfectly seasoned grilled chicken isn't enough, this Southern cuisine is topped with Alabama white sauce. Originally created in 1925 in Decatur, Alabama, this creamy sauce is made with a combination of mayonnaise, hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and several spices, making it the perfect accompaniment to grilled chick thighs. Give grilled chicken thighs with Alabama white sauce a try at your next cookout, and we guarantee your guests will love it.