Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
This lightened up BBQ sauce is a must try.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Barbecue sauce with no refined sugar? Sweet. For this weeknight-friendly recipe, our Test Kitchen wanted to put a healthier spin on a classic BBQ chicken sandwich. Now you know that Southerners take our barbecue seriously (every year, we publish a ranking of the best BBQ joints in the South), so this healthy-in-a-hurry version of a barbecue chicken sandwich had high standards to live up to. Luckily, it delivers. We have a feeling that this Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce will be a new go-to recipe for grilling season.
It's always good to have some healthier options at the backyard barbecue, and this grilled chicken sandwich may be lighter than its fried counterparts, but it certainly doesn't skimp on the flavor. Grilled chicken on its own can be dry and bland, but a thick, tangy barbecue sauce gives the basic cut of meat new life in this summer-ready recipe. The honey-forward sauce has depth without being too spicy, and enough thickness to coat the simple grilled chicken. Leftover sauce can be chilled in an airtight container for two weeks. Reheat gently before using.
Opt for whole wheat hamburger buns and top your chicken with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles. This grilled chicken sandwich will leave you feeling refueled and recharged. While you've got the grill fired up, pair it with some Grilled Sweet Potato Fries and you've got a stellar barbecue supper.