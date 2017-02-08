Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto Recipe

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

We're ready for a grill night.

By Southern Living

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Fire up the grill! These tasty grilled chicken kebabs come together in 30 minutes, perfect for a casual alfresco meal. If you've never added baby arugula to homemade pesto, prepare for a real treat. The peppery salad greens liven up a traditional basil pesto, adding a bit of heat and turning the sauce a vivid, bright green hue. Use the pesto to flavor these chicken breast, zucchini, yellow squash, and Vidalia onion kebabs, then serve the remaining sauce on the side for dipping, along with plenty of crusty bread so you won't waste a drop. (And if you really want to do it up—a bottle of crisp white wine would go wonderfully with this meal.) You'll love this simple but sophisticated supper.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place arugula, basil, pine nuts, garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and 4 tablespoons of the oil in the bowl of a mini food processor; pulse until smooth, about 10 times, scraping sides of bowl occasionally.

  • Place zucchini, squash, and onion in a medium bowl; toss with vinegar, 2 tablespoons of the pesto, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place chicken pieces in a separate bowl, and toss with 2 tablespoons of the pesto.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Thread chicken and vegetables alternately onto each of 8 (6-inch) bamboo skewers. Place kebabs on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender and lightly charred, about 4 minutes per side. Serve chicken-and-vegetable kebabs with remaining pesto.

