Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto Recipe

Fire up the grill! These tasty grilled chicken kebabs come together in 30 minutes, perfect for a casual alfresco meal. If you've never added baby arugula to homemade pesto, prepare for a real treat. The peppery salad greens liven up a traditional basil pesto, adding a bit of heat and turning the sauce a vivid, bright green hue. Use the pesto to flavor these chicken breast, zucchini, yellow squash, and Vidalia onion kebabs, then serve the remaining sauce on the side for dipping, along with plenty of crusty bread so you won't waste a drop. (And if you really want to do it up—a bottle of crisp white wine would go wonderfully with this meal.) You'll love this simple but sophisticated supper.