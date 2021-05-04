Gooey, melted cheese and freshly diced tomato come together for a match made in heaven. Grilled cheese is a hit in any crowd, and this recipe is no exception. We've made the classic sandwich a shareable snack with this creative rendition. This roll-up recipe allows the bread to get extra crispy and the cheese to get extra gooey, making for the most perfect combination we can think of. The tomatoes add a pop of fresh flavor to the otherwise cheesy snack, and the marinara sauce topped with fresh basil amplifies that bold flavor as the signature dipping sauce of choice. This twist on classic grilled cheese sandwiches isn't hard to make, just roll out the slices of bread beforehand, and then brown in a buttered frying pan. Rolling the dough out with a rolling pin helps with the bread's elasticity, making it easier to roll tightly and neatly after the ingredients are added. We used shredded cheese to melt nice and easy and get that gooey texture that's perfect in every bite. For the tomatoes, be sure to dice well so they stay in the sandwich when it is rolled up. When frying the grilled cheese roll ups, it's important to start with the seam down first so that a seal is created in the pan. This will ensure that cooking is mess-free when you turn the sandwiches on the other side to brown. We wouldn't want any of that precious cheese escaping into the pan rather than staying in the sandwich. Try serving a plate of these Grilled Cheese & Tomato Roll-Ups to a group of hungry kids, or as a fun Fourth of July party appetizer.