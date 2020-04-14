Grilled Baby Eggplant Parmesan
Looking for a fresher, healthier take on eggplant parm? Try our Grilled Baby Eggplant Parmesan, which is cooked entirely on the grill and requires no breading or frying. Baby eggplant is ideal for grilling because it has tender skin and is less fibrous and tough than the larger kind. Make sure the cut sides are evenly coated with oil to prevent them from sticking to the grates. You can tell eggplant is done cooking when the flesh changes from white to golden brown and is tender when pierced with a knife. Top the grilled eggplant halves with your favorite jarred marinara sauce. Our Test Kitchen prefers Rao's brand or your usual tomato sauce recipe, then sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano and mozzarella and continue cooking on the grill until the cheeses have melted. All you need is a loaf of crusty bread and a side salad to round out the meal, and dinner's ready!