Grilled Baby Artichokes with Brown Butter Aïoli
A delicious grilled appetizer or side for those spring gatherings.
Recipe Summary
One of our favorite things about cooking on the grill is that simplicity often yields the best results. Most cuts of meat only require a simple seasoning of salt and pepper to really shine, and in this recipe, vegetables get the same treatment. Grilled vegetables make a stunning BBQ starter, and we have a feeling that this recipe for Grilled Baby Artichokes with Brown Butter Aïoli will knock your socks off.
Baby artichokes are so much easier to prep than their larger counterparts. There's no need to scoop out the choke, and there are far fewer tough leaves to remove. Blanching the artichokes first before grilling them ensures they'll be tender.
Homemade mayo, which gets a nutty boost from brown butter and a pungent kick from fresh garlic, makes a lovely accompaniment for these grilled baby artichokes. The artichokes can be made ahead of time and reheated, but the aioli should be made right before serving—time spent in the fridge will cause the butter in the aioli to resolidify.