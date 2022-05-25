Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers

Embrace un-fried green tomatoes.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Too often, green tomatoes are condemned to a breaded, deep-fried fate; while we love a good fried green tomato, this unripe variety can be used in plenty of other, unexpected ways. These Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers take a new approach to green tomatoes.

Prepare to wow with this elegant first-course presentation. An ideal choice for a sit-down supper, these stacks showcase ripe green heirlooms, such as Green Zebra. The green tomatoes are handled very delicately in this recipe—they're sliced, brushed with lemon juice, and sprinkled with salt and pepper. The slices of raw tomato are then layered with avocado to form picturesque towers that will make for an exciting summer dinner party appetizer.

We might not be frying green tomatoes, but we're frying capers. Crisp and salty fried capers—the surprise ingredient everyone will talk about—balance the sweetness of the tomatoes and avocado. A quick herb oil—made from grapeseed oil blended with fresh parsley, chives, and tarragon—brings an extra-fresh note to the dish. Trust us when we say you'll want to drizzle this oil over everything from now on.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place parsley, chives, tarragon, and grapeseed oil in a blender. Secure lid on blender; process mixture until smooth, about 3 minutes. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into bowl (do not press on solids); discard solids. Let herb oil cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, pour oil to a depth of ¼ inch into a small skillet; heat over medium. Add capers; cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate; set aside. 

  • Trim off tops and bottoms of tomatoes; cut each tomato into 3 slices. Place 1 slice onto each serving plate. Brush top of tomato slices lightly with lemon juice; sprinkle evenly with ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper. Top each slice with 3 to 4 avocado slices, brush lightly with lemon juice, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper. Repeat alternating layers with remaining tomato and avocado slices, brushing with lemon juice and seasoning between layers, to build 4 stacks that are 6 layers tall. 

  • Drizzle each stack with about 1 tablespoon herb oil. Reserve any remaining herb oil for another use, or serve on the side. Sprinkle with crispy capers, and garnish with additional tarragon leaves. 

