Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers
Embrace un-fried green tomatoes.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Too often, green tomatoes are condemned to a breaded, deep-fried fate; while we love a good fried green tomato, this unripe variety can be used in plenty of other, unexpected ways. These Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers take a new approach to green tomatoes.
Prepare to wow with this elegant first-course presentation. An ideal choice for a sit-down supper, these stacks showcase ripe green heirlooms, such as Green Zebra. The green tomatoes are handled very delicately in this recipe—they're sliced, brushed with lemon juice, and sprinkled with salt and pepper. The slices of raw tomato are then layered with avocado to form picturesque towers that will make for an exciting summer dinner party appetizer.
We might not be frying green tomatoes, but we're frying capers. Crisp and salty fried capers—the surprise ingredient everyone will talk about—balance the sweetness of the tomatoes and avocado. A quick herb oil—made from grapeseed oil blended with fresh parsley, chives, and tarragon—brings an extra-fresh note to the dish. Trust us when we say you'll want to drizzle this oil over everything from now on.