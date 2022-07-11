Green Tomato Gazpacho

An easy and refreshing blender soup for the most sweltering days.

By Melissa Gray

Gallery

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Gazpacho is the ultimate summer soup. Served cold, the refreshing blend of tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, and onion comes together quickly in a blender—no oven required! It's the easiest way to cook peak farmers' market produce, including melons, which can be used instead of tomatoes for a slightly sweeter soup. 

Gazpacho itself originates from the Andalusian region of southern Spain, but we've given it the Southern treatment by swapping traditional red tomatoes for green, which impart a bright and tart flavor to the soup. This recipe for green tomato gazpacho also uses a medley of fresh green herbs, so feel free to use whatever looks best in the garden or is laying around in the refrigerator, as gazpacho is an excellent way to use up produce on its way out. 

While there's no wrong way to make a gazpacho and endless vegetables to swap in or toppings to add on, there is one step you shouldn't skip: salting the chopped vegetables in advance. This is a process called macerating, where the salt starts to break down the skin of the vegetables and extract their liquids so when you blend them, the soup comes out super smooth and velvety. Finish the silky soup with a bit of texture from toppings like crumbled bacon, chopped pistachios, or thinly sliced raw radishes for crunch. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, herbs, garlic, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.  

    Advertisement

  • Stir broth, oil, vinegar, and lime juice into tomato mixture. Working in batches, process mixture in a blender until smooth, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a bowl. Stir remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt into gazpacho. Gazpacho may be served immediately or covered and stored in refrigerator up to 24 hours. Garnish with jalapeños, yogurt, and cilantro leaves, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; fat 19g; carbohydrates 18g. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/12/2022