Green Tomato Gazpacho
An easy and refreshing blender soup for the most sweltering days.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Gazpacho is the ultimate summer soup. Served cold, the refreshing blend of tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, and onion comes together quickly in a blender—no oven required! It's the easiest way to cook peak farmers' market produce, including melons, which can be used instead of tomatoes for a slightly sweeter soup.
Gazpacho itself originates from the Andalusian region of southern Spain, but we've given it the Southern treatment by swapping traditional red tomatoes for green, which impart a bright and tart flavor to the soup. This recipe for green tomato gazpacho also uses a medley of fresh green herbs, so feel free to use whatever looks best in the garden or is laying around in the refrigerator, as gazpacho is an excellent way to use up produce on its way out.
While there's no wrong way to make a gazpacho and endless vegetables to swap in or toppings to add on, there is one step you shouldn't skip: salting the chopped vegetables in advance. This is a process called macerating, where the salt starts to break down the skin of the vegetables and extract their liquids so when you blend them, the soup comes out super smooth and velvety. Finish the silky soup with a bit of texture from toppings like crumbled bacon, chopped pistachios, or thinly sliced raw radishes for crunch.