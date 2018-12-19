Combine lime-flavored gelatin with a variety of veggies, and what do you get? Emerald salad, of course. It's the jiggly, bright green Jell-O salad you didn't know you needed in your dinner spread.This green gelatin salad ran in Southern Living in June 1981, and we think the congealed dish is still a classic. It's refreshing when served as a summer family gelatin salad of course, but it's also as festive as can be come December thanks to its vivid green hue. Just seven ingredients—one of which is optional—combine to create a gelatin mold you'll never forget. You might squint at the ingredients list, which includes lime-flavored gelatin, boiling water, shredded cucumber, grated onion, cottage cheese, mayo, and slivered almonds, but you should give it a shot nevertheless. There's a reason our grandmothers loved their congealed dishes so, and that's why we're making this one at least once. (Who knows? The kids might just love it.) This congealed salad is a true blast from the past, and we think it deserves a comeback this season.