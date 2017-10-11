Green Chile-Corn Pudding Recipe

Corn pudding has been a Southern staple for years, and it's an especially popular addition to Thanksgiving menus. Amongst other Thanksgiving side dish favorites like green bean casserole and classic cornbread dressing, corn pudding has stood the test of time. This easy side is distinct because of its fluffy, soft texture. If you like an extra kick, you'll love the Tex-Mex twist on this Southern classic that one Test Kitchen professional said is "rich and lusciously creamy." This corn pudding recipe combines the flavor of sweet corn with the spice of diced mild green chiles (found on the international aisle) and a chopped poblano chile. The recipe calls for fresh corn but thawed frozen corn works well too when corn isn't in-season. Our Test Kitchen professionals said this straightforward recipe can be "easily accomplished by any home cook." A tip from the Test Kitchen: When the pudding is done baking, it should be golden brown around the edges and slightly jiggly in the center. Test for doneness by inserting a knife into the center of the pudding—it should come out clean. To make the casserole ahead, bake as directed, let it cool, then cover and chill up to 2 days in advance. Reheat, covered with foil, at 300 degrees.