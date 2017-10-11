Green Chile-Corn Pudding Recipe

Corn pudding has been a Southern staple for years, and it's an especially popular addition to Thanksgiving menus. Amongst other Thanksgiving side dish favorites like green bean casserole and classic cornbread dressing, corn pudding has stood the test of time. This easy side is distinct because of its fluffy, soft texture. If you like an extra kick, you'll love the Tex-Mex twist on this Southern classic that one Test Kitchen professional said is "rich and lusciously creamy." This corn pudding recipe combines the flavor of sweet corn with the spice of diced mild green chiles (found on the international aisle) and a chopped poblano chile. The recipe calls for fresh corn but thawed frozen corn works well too when corn isn't in-season. Our Test Kitchen professionals said this straightforward recipe can be "easily accomplished by any home cook." A tip from the Test Kitchen: When the pudding is done baking, it should be golden brown around the edges and slightly jiggly in the center. Test for doneness by inserting a knife into the center of the pudding—it should come out clean. To make the casserole ahead, bake as directed, let it cool, then cover and chill up to 2 days in advance. Reheat, covered with foil, at 300 degrees.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Serves 12 (serving size: 1 cup)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl until blended. Whisk together eggs, cream, and melted butter in a medium bowl until blended.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add corn, onion, and poblano chile, and cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir flour mixture and corn mixture into egg mixture. Stir in the cheese, chiles, and cilantro. Spoon into a 13-x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish, and bake in preheated oven until set and golden brown, about 40 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with additional chopped cilantro.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/11/2021