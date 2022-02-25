Green Bean Almondine

This classic French side dish is at home on every Southern table.

By Liv Dansky

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This is a simple, straightforward, classic French side dish that's at home on any Southern dinner table. Almondine (or amandine to use the original French culinary term) refers to the garnish of crunchy almonds, plus a touch of fresh lemon and nutty browned butter. This is an easy, delicious way to enjoy those skinny stringless green beans that also sometimes go by their French name, haricots vert. Lucky for us, we can find bags of ready-to-use beans in most grocery stores, which makes this recipe quicker than ever. A quick dip in boiling water and plunge into ice water ensure that these delicate beans turn out crisp-tender and bright green.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with 6 cups tap water and 2 teaspoons of the salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water; set aside. Add green beans to boiling water; cook until bright green and tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Using tongs, transfer green beans to ice water; let stand until chilled, about 4 minutes. Drain. Transfer green beans to a large baking sheet lined with paper towels; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cook butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium, stirring often, until butter begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Add almonds and shallot; cook, stirring often, until almonds are slightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Stir in lemon zest and juice, pepper, reserved green beans, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until green beans are heated through, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a platter. Serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/26/2022