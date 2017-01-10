Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice Recipe

This easy recipe makes enough meatballs for two meals – one comforting supper of meatballs and hot rice, and another meal of meatball pitas with cucumber-yogurt sauce. You may also make a batch of meatballs and freeze them, reheating as many as you need for a meal. The cucumber-yogurt sauce is a hard-working multi-tasker, flavorful enough to be used for a dip with cut vegetables, or drizzled over baked chicken or fish. Cook the rice while you prepare the meatballs and mix the cucumber-yogurt sauce, and you can have a satisfying meal on the table in just 40 minutes – perfect for a busy weeknight supper. The use of budget-friendly ground chuck makes this recipe a good family meal option, providing four people with two hearty meals. Greek Meatballs is also a great option if you are taking a dish for a party on game day. Serve them as appetizers or part of the main course. If you need to transport them, keep them warm in a slow cooker.