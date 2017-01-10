Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice Recipe

This easy recipe makes enough meatballs for two meals – one comforting supper of meatballs and hot rice, and another meal of meatball pitas with cucumber-yogurt sauce. You may also make a batch of meatballs and freeze them, reheating as many as you need for a meal. The cucumber-yogurt sauce is a hard-working multi-tasker, flavorful enough to be used for a dip with cut vegetables, or drizzled over baked chicken or fish. Cook the rice while you prepare the meatballs and mix the cucumber-yogurt sauce, and you can have a satisfying meal on the table in just 40 minutes – perfect for a busy weeknight supper. The use of budget-friendly ground chuck makes this recipe a good family meal option, providing four people with two hearty meals. Greek Meatballs is also a great option if you are taking a dish for a party on game day. Serve them as appetizers or part of the main course. If you need to transport them, keep them warm in a slow cooker.

Recipe Summary test

30 mins
30 mins
40 mins
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 4 (serving size: 5 meatballs, 1/2 cup rice, 1/4 cup sauce)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Place ground chuck, feta cheese, oregano, parsley, crushed red pepper, egg, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper in large bowl, and gently combine.

  • Shape mixture into 32 meatballs, and place on a large aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Broil until meatballs are no longer pink in centers, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together yogurt, cucumber, mint, dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a bowl.

  • Reserve 12 meatballs and 1 cup cucumber-yogurt sauce for stuffed pitas (see below). Serve remaining meatballs and cucumber-yogurt sauce with hot cooked rice.

Leftovers

Reheat 12 meatballs; stuff 3 meatballs into each of 4 warm pita bread halves. Add lettuce, tomato, and red onion; top with 1 cup cucumber-yogurt sauce.

