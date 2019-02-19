Greek Baked Ziti Recipe

Prepare this make-ahead dinner for an easy weeknight meal.

By Southern Living

This easy, cheesy pasta dish is perfect to prepare and freeze to cook on busy weeknights. Just prepare through step 5 and pop it in the freezer. When you're ready to cook, let it stand for 30 minutes and add 15 to 20 minutes to the baking time. 

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook pasta in a Dutch oven according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, sauté onion in hot oil in large skillet over medium-high heat 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Add beef; cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes or until crumbled and no longer pink. Drain mixture, and return to skillet.

  • Stir tomato sauce, next 4 ingredients, and 1 tsp. salt into meat mixture. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk. Increase heat to medium, and cook, whisking constantly, 5 to 7 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Stir in Parmesan cheese, pepper, and remaining ½ tsp. salt. Add sauce to pasta, stirring to coat.

  • Transfer pasta mixture to a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Top with beef mixture, mozzarella cheese, and breadcrumbs.

  • Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Make It Ahead: Fix and freeze this dish (unbaked) for a hands-off dinner. Let it stand 30 minutes before baking, and add 15 to 20 minutes in the oven.

