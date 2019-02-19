Greek Baked Ziti Recipe
Prepare this make-ahead dinner for an easy weeknight meal.
Recipe Summary
This easy, cheesy pasta dish is perfect to prepare and freeze to cook on busy weeknights. Just prepare through step 5 and pop it in the freezer. When you're ready to cook, let it stand for 30 minutes and add 15 to 20 minutes to the baking time.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make It Ahead: Fix and freeze this dish (unbaked) for a hands-off dinner. Let it stand 30 minutes before baking, and add 15 to 20 minutes in the oven.