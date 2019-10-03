Grated Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe

Holiday side dishes are often more popular than the turkey or ham; family and guests eagerly await a taste of the heirloom recipes such as Cornbread Dressing and Corn Pudding. Everyone loves the traditional sweet potato casserole of their childhood; whether topped with brown sugar and nuts, toasted marshmallows, or buttery corn-flavored cereal flakes, a sweet potato casserole is usually considered a dessert masquerading as a side dish. As hard as it can be to set aside the old favorites, it is always fun to try a new twist on an old recipe. Rather than roasting and peeling the sweet potatoes, when making Grated Sweet Potato Pudding with Pecans you grate the peeled, raw potatoes on the small holes of a box grater. Stir together eggs, sugar, flour, salt, melted butter and half-and-half, then add the grated potatoes. Pour into your buttered cast-iron skillet, arrange chopped pecans on top, then bake. The sweet potatoes retain some texture as the casserole bakes. If you miss the warm, autumnal spices from your traditional recipes, go ahead and add a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg to the mixture before baking.

By Nancie McDermott

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Melt butter in a deep 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Remove from heat. Swirl to coat skillet with melted butter; then pour melted butter into a small bowl. Do not wipe skillet clean.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together beaten eggs, sugar, flour, and salt in a large bowl. Gradually add half-and-half, stirring constantly. Stir in melted butter until mixture is combined and smooth. Add sweet potatoes; stir to combine.

  • Transfer sweet potato mixture to buttered skillet; spread in an even layer. Arrange chopped pecans in a ring around edge of skillet. Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F; continue baking until pudding is puffed up, firm, and nicely browned, 25 to 35 minutes. Serve hot or warm.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022