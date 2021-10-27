Grasshopper Pie

This fluffy pie offers a sweet balance of mint and chocolate. Traditionally it's made with a combination of two liqueurs—crème de cacao and crème de menthe—the latter of which gives the pie is striking pastel color. It's a mostly no-bake recipe and the alcohol isn't cooked, so the pie is technically a grown-ups only indulgence. In an effort to create something everyone can enjoy, we opted for a version that skips the booze and gets its signature flavors from a combination of mint extract and a generous drizzle of melted chocolate. A scatter of chopped chocolate mint candies adds a little extra touch of decadence. If you're still yearning for a more authentic recipe (we understand!) you only need to make a few adjustments: replace the extract with 3 tablespoons of each liqueur and reduce the heavy cream to just 1 cup.