Grasshopper Pie

The kids are sure to enjoy this pie thanks to its bright color and chocolate flavor.

By Joy Howard

This fluffy pie offers a sweet balance of mint and chocolate. Traditionally it's made with a combination of two liqueurs—crème de cacao and crème de menthe—the latter of which gives the pie is striking pastel color. It's a mostly no-bake recipe and the alcohol isn't cooked, so the pie is technically a grown-ups only indulgence. In an effort to create something everyone can enjoy, we opted for a version that skips the booze and gets its signature flavors from a combination of mint extract and a generous drizzle of melted chocolate. A scatter of chopped chocolate mint candies adds a little extra touch of decadence. If you're still yearning for a more authentic recipe (we understand!) you only need to make a few adjustments: replace the extract with 3 tablespoons of each liqueur and reduce the heavy cream to just 1 cup.

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350°. Place the cookies in a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Add the butter and pulse to evenly combine. Place the mixture into a pie plate and evenly spread across the bottom and up the sides to form a crust. Bake until slightly puffy and set, 5 minutes. Let cool.

  • Prepare an ice bath in a large bowl and set aside a smaller bowl to fit inside. In a saucepan over medium low heat, warm the milk until just beginning to bubble around the edges. Add the marshmallows, reduce heat to low and stir constantly until melted. Stir in the mint extract and food coloring, then pour the mixture into the reserved bowl and set in the ice bath. Chill, stirring frequently, until cooled, about 3 minutes.

  • While the marshmallow mixture chills, whip the cream in a small bowl until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the filling, then pour the filling into the pie crust. Chill until set, about 4 hours.

  • Before serving, combine the chocolate chips and vegetable oil in a small, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at 50% power for 45 seconds. Stir several times to melt, then if needed, return to the microwave for 10 seconds more. Spoon the melted chocolate around the edge of the pie, then sprinkle the mint candy pieces on top. Keep chilled until ready to serve.

