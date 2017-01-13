Grapefruit Tart Recipe
Just like tomatoes in the summer, between December and April, the South grows dozens of different varieties of citrus from flamingo pink-fleshed grapefruits to golden lemons. Pick up these drops of sunshine at the grocery store or the farmers' market any chance you get. This tart turns vibrant grapefruits into a delicious dessert that is a refreshing remedy for the midwinter blues. You will also want to grab a lemon for fresh lemon juice. This tart's crunchy, slightly salty crust (made with saltine crackers) pairs beautifully with the tangy grapefruit filling and sweet whipped cream. If you do not have a mixer on hand, you can also use a whisk to prepare the whipped cream. Just whisk in a bowl and gradually add the powdered sugar.