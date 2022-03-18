Grapefruit Margarita
Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere shares a new margarita recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
What time is it? As far as we're concerned, it's margarita o'clock. This Grapefruit Margarita is a new twist on the classic drink. A margarita meets a paloma in mixologist Tiffanie Barriere's cocktail. Barriere wanted to create a margarita that was perfect for springtime—and this one was born.
Enlivened with grapefruit juice and rosemary, this is not your typical margarita. You can use any type of fresh grapefruit juice in this cocktail, but using ruby-colored fruit will give this cocktail the most beautiful blush hue. The key ingredient that brings it all together? A pinch of salt, which rounds out the bitterness of the grapefruit, the acidity of the lime, and the sweetness of the elderflower liqueur.
Be sure to use blanco tequila for this cocktail—aged tequila will overpower the subtle flavors of the grapefruit and the rosemary. The Grapefruit Margarita is definitely tequila-forward, so be warned: a few of these are guaranteed to start a party