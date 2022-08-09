Granny Smith Slab Pie

Apple pie to feed a crowd.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Don't save apple pie for just the holidays, as apples come into season in September. Take full advantage and make pie all season long, starting with this large-format version.

You have the same double crust, but instead of pressing it out into a pie dish, we bake it in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan. We then load the pan up with Granny Smith apples, which are the right amount of tart to balance the sugar and warm apple pie spice. Once assembled, don't forget to cut slits across the top crust. Those slits will help release steam as the pie bakes and also let the crust settle as the apples shrink underneath it while cooking. This helps prevent a gap between the filling and top crust. The final finishing touches are an egg wash for shine and a sprinkle of Turbinado sugar to give the crust a delicious sweet crunch and a bit of sparkly texture, as unlike granulated sugar, Turbinado won't melt or dissolve.

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Prepare the Crust: Preheat oven to 375°F. Pulse together flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, 5 to 8 pulses. Add butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly, about 10 pulses. With food processor running, add 3/4 cup cold water in a slow steady stream until mixture just forms a dough, about 45 seconds. Divide dough in half; shape each dough half into a square, and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. 

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 dough square into a 15- x 12-inch rectangle, about 1/8-inch thick. Transfer to a 13- x 9- x 1-inch baking pan, pressing into corners and letting dough hang over sides of pan. Refrigerate, uncovered, while preparing filling.  

  • Prepare the Filling: Combine apples, granulated sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, apple pie spice, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Spread mixture over chilled pie crust. Sprinkle evenly with cubed butter. 

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out remaining dough square to a 15- x 12-inch rectangle, about 1/8-inch thick; drape dough over filling. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Freeze for 10 minutes. Cut about 24 (2-inch) diagonal slits across top of pie. Whisk together egg yolk and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Brush crust with egg wash, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. 

  • Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 55 to 65 minutes. If crust begins to brown too quickly, loosely tent pie with aluminum foil. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool, about 1 hour. 

  • Whisk together powdered sugar, whipping cream, and maple syrup in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle over slightly cooled pie before serving. 

Tips

This recipe originally appeared in our September 2022 issue.

