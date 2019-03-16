Classic Recipes Your Grandmother Always Had on the Table
If there's one thing we've learned, it's that you never leave Meemaw's house hungry—or empty handed. Whether you're visiting with family for a holiday or a casual Sunday supper, there's always plenty of food for everyone (not to mention a few desserts!). It wouldn't be a trip to Grandma's without a warm skillet of cornbread to pair with dinner. And we know she always has a pretty little tin full of homemade cheese straws. Nothing tastes quite as nostalgic as a bite of fluff salad or a retro strawberry-pretzel Jello salad. Serve up some sweet memories with recipes like Coca Cola cake and old-fashioned fudge. These tried-and-true classic recipes are always present in the kitchens of Southern grandmothers.
Chicken and Dumplings
Recipe: Classic Chicken and Dumplings
When we're picturing cozy Southern comfort food, a bowl full of steaming Chicken and Dumplings comes to mind. These oh-so-Southern chicken and dumplings take under an hour to prepare, and the dish is certainly worth the flavorful, hearty result.
Turkey Tetrazzini
Recipe: Turkey Tetrazzini
While it's a traditional recipe to make with Thanksgiving leftovers, Turkey Tetrazzini can be enjoyed year-round.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken
We'd rather have chicken from Granny's kitchen than a restaurant any day.
Cornbread
Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread
No matter the meal, cornbread is always on the menu.
Potato Salad
Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Even if there's plenty of side dishes, there's always room for potato salad.
Pecan Pie
Recipe: Pecan Pie
No matter the occasion, you'll find a pecan pie (or two) at Grandma's house.
Classic Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs
Grandma probably doesn't even use a recipe for this classic dish—she's got the ratio down to a science.
Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole
Spaghetti easily feeds a crowd, and is guaranteed to be enjoyed by every member of the family.
Million Dollar Pound Cake
Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake
A cake stand is always accompanied with a fresh pound cake.
Classic Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese
A classic Southern afternoon snack, accompanied with a glass of cold sweet tea.
Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
We don't mind taking leftovers when fudge is offered.
Biscuits and Gravy
Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
We're sure not eating cereal for breakfast if Grandma is in charge.
Classic Sweet Tea
Recipe: Classic Southern Sweet Tea
Grandma only serves her tea one way.
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
An all-time classic, chocolate chip cookies never disappoint.
Egg Pie
Recipe: Big Mama's Egg Pie
This vintage pie recipe came right from a Southern grandmother's kitchen. Author Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes shared her Big Mama's recipe with us. "Egg pie has become my Big Mama's legacy, with each slice representing a small piece of who she was," she wrote. "And I will continue to serve it to honor her for years to come."
Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Pot Pie is queen of Southern comfort food meals. Be sure to get our simple shortcuts for making chicken pot pie before you try to tackle Grandma's recipe, though.
Fluff Salad
Recipe: Cranberry Fluff Salad
"The fluff salad isn't cool. And that's okay," writes Senior Food Editor Lisa Cericola. If you grew up eating fluff salad around Grandma's table, you probably share the same nostalgic penchant for the creamy, retro dish.
Coca Cola Cake
Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake
"Soft drinks have long been the key to some of the South's most beloved cake recipes," writes author Toni Tipton-Martin. We know Grandma had at least one for a cola-filled chocolate cake.
Angel Biscuits
Recipe: Angel Biscuits
"Light and fluffy, this combination of biscuit and yeast roll is often called Bride's Biscuits, because they are so easy to make even a new bride can make them," writes Assistant Food Editor Pat York. These fluffy biscuits taste like they were sent straight from heaven to your plate.
Chocolate Delight
Recipe: Chocolate Delight
"My grandmother, Ouida Walters Rasberry, was the maker and keeper of our family's recipes," says HGTV star Erin Napier. Among them was her Mammaw's famous creamy layered dessert called Chocolate Delight, but your Grandma may have called it "Better Than Robert Redford" or a host of other quirky nicknames.
Sausage Balls
Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls
Appetizers don't get much easier than a warm basket of sausage balls. Appropriate to serve from brunch to dinner, this is one retro recipe we'll never give up.
Tea Cakes
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Tea Cake
We don't know if you've heard, but afternoon tea is the new happy hour. Grandma will be delighted if you take out her old-school tea cakes recipe to celebrate.
Cheese Straws
Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws
"As far back as I can remember, Christmas always started with my grandmother's cheese straws," writes Editor in Chief Sid Evans. "I can't promise you they're the best cheese straws ever, but I do miss walking into her house with a laundry basket full of gifts; seeing my aunts, uncles, and cousins; and finding those snacks in the same little bowls every year."
Strawberry-Pretzel Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad
Church potlucks and family reunions weren't complete without a jiggly, gelatin-based dish on the table. Often, it was in the form of this sweet-and-salty creation.
Poppy Seed Casseroles
Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole
This nostalgic casserole recipe was published in Southern Living in 1990, but we know Grandma has been making her famous version much longer than that.
Hello Dolly Bars or Magic Cookie Bars
Recipe: Hello Dolly Bars
Whether you call them Hello Dolly Bars, Magic Cookie Bars, or even Seven-Layer Cookies, this nostalgic treat starts with the can of condensed milk Grandma always had on hand.
Hashbrown Casserole
Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole
No Southern supper is complete without a cheesy potato dish on the table, and this version with a hashbrown base is always welcome.
Coconut Cake
Recipe: The Coconut Chiffon Cake
Grandma only brought out this towering confection for special occasions, like holidays and baptisms.
Field Peas
Recipe: Classic Fresh Field Peas
If you grew up in the South, we're willing to bet you spent some summer days hulling peas with your Grandma on her porch.
Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Fresh Peach Cobbler
This recipe for peach cobbler couldn't be simpler or easier to make, which is why Grandma magically has a batch of it ready for every summer dinner.