Classic Recipes Your Grandmother Always Had on the Table

By Jenna Sims and Mary Shannon Wells Updated March 07, 2022
Credit: Southern Living

If there's one thing we've learned, it's that you never leave Meemaw's house hungry—or empty handed. Whether you're visiting with family for a holiday or a casual Sunday supper, there's always plenty of food for everyone (not to mention a few desserts!). It wouldn't be a trip to Grandma's without a warm skillet of cornbread to pair with dinner. And we know she always has a pretty little tin full of homemade cheese straws. Nothing tastes quite as nostalgic as a bite of fluff salad or a retro strawberry-pretzel Jello salad. Serve up some sweet memories with recipes like Coca Cola cake and old-fashioned fudge. These tried-and-true classic recipes are always present in the kitchens of Southern grandmothers. 

Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Classic Chicken and Dumplings

When we're picturing cozy Southern comfort food, a bowl full of steaming Chicken and Dumplings comes to mind. These oh-so-Southern chicken and dumplings take under an hour to prepare, and the dish is certainly worth the flavorful, hearty result.

Turkey Tetrazzini

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Turkey Tetrazzini

While it's a traditional recipe to make with Thanksgiving leftovers, Turkey Tetrazzini can be enjoyed year-round.

Mama's Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

We'd rather have chicken from Granny's kitchen than a restaurant any day.

Cornbread

Credit: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

No matter the meal, cornbread is always on the menu.

Potato Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Even if there's plenty of side dishes, there's always room for potato salad.

Pecan Pie

Credit: Southern LIving

Recipe: Pecan Pie

No matter the occasion, you'll find a pecan pie (or two) at Grandma's house.

Classic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

Grandma probably doesn't even use a recipe for this classic dish—she's got the ratio down to a science.

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

Spaghetti easily feeds a crowd, and is guaranteed to be enjoyed by every member of the family.

Million Dollar Pound Cake

Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake

A cake stand is always accompanied with a fresh pound cake.

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese​​​​​​​

A classic Southern afternoon snack, accompanied with a glass of cold sweet tea.

Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

We don't mind taking leftovers when fudge is offered.

Biscuits and Gravy

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

We're sure not eating cereal for breakfast if Grandma is in charge.

Classic Sweet Tea

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Southern Sweet Tea

Grandma only serves her tea one way.

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

An all-time classic, chocolate chip cookies never disappoint.

Egg Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Big Mama's Egg Pie

This vintage pie recipe came right from a Southern grandmother's kitchen. Author Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes shared her Big Mama's recipe with us. "Egg pie has become my Big Mama's legacy, with each slice representing a small piece of who she was," she wrote. "And I will continue to serve it to honor her for years to come."

Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie is queen of Southern comfort food meals. Be sure to get our simple shortcuts for making chicken pot pie before you try to tackle Grandma's recipe, though.

Fluff Salad

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry Fluff Salad

"The fluff salad isn't cool. And that's okay," writes Senior Food Editor Lisa Cericola. If you grew up eating fluff salad around Grandma's table, you probably share the same nostalgic penchant for the creamy, retro dish.

Coca Cola Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake

"Soft drinks have long been the key to some of the South's most beloved cake recipes," writes author Toni Tipton-Martin. We know Grandma had at least one for a cola-filled chocolate cake.

Angel Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Angel Biscuits

"Light and fluffy, this combination of biscuit and yeast roll is often called Bride's Biscuits, because they are so easy to make even a new bride can make them," writes Assistant Food Editor Pat York. These fluffy biscuits taste like they were sent straight from heaven to your plate.

Chocolate Delight

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chocolate Delight

"My grandmother, Ouida Walters Rasberry, was the maker and keeper of our family's recipes," says HGTV star Erin Napier. Among them was her Mammaw's famous creamy layered dessert called Chocolate Delight, but your Grandma may have called it "Better Than Robert Redford" or a host of other quirky nicknames.

Sausage Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Appetizers don't get much easier than a warm basket of sausage balls. Appropriate to serve from brunch to dinner, this is one retro recipe we'll never give up.

Tea Cakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Tea Cake

We don't know if you've heard, but afternoon tea is the new happy hour. Grandma will be delighted if you take out her old-school tea cakes recipe to celebrate.

Cheese Straws

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws

"As far back as I can remember, Christmas always started with my grandmother's cheese straws," writes Editor in Chief Sid Evans. "I can't promise you they're the best cheese straws ever, but I do miss walking into her house with a laundry basket full of gifts; seeing my aunts, uncles, and cousins; and finding those snacks in the same little bowls every year."

Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad

Church potlucks and family reunions weren't complete without a jiggly, gelatin-based dish on the table. Often, it was in the form of this sweet-and-salty creation.

Poppy Seed Casseroles

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

This nostalgic casserole recipe was published in Southern Living in 1990, but we know Grandma has been making her famous version much longer than that.

Hello Dolly Bars or Magic Cookie Bars

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hello Dolly Bars

Whether you call them Hello Dolly Bars, Magic Cookie Bars, or even Seven-Layer Cookies, this nostalgic treat starts with the can of condensed milk Grandma always had on hand.

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

No Southern supper is complete without a cheesy potato dish on the table, and this version with a hashbrown base is always welcome.

Coconut Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Coconut Chiffon Cake

Grandma only brought out this towering confection for special occasions, like holidays and baptisms.

Field Peas

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Fresh Field Peas

If you grew up in the South, we're willing to bet you spent some summer days hulling peas with your Grandma on her porch.

Peach Cobbler

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Fresh Peach Cobbler

This recipe for peach cobbler couldn't be simpler or easier to make, which is why Grandma magically has a batch of it ready for every summer dinner.

By Jenna Sims and Mary Shannon Wells