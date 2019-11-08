Ma Pat's Homemade Eggnog Recipe
My Ma Pat was a Cajun queen who often wore yellow high-waisted polka dot pants and uttered her swearwords in French so the grandkids couldn't understand. Fiercely loyal and a gift-giving pro, she never missed a birthday or anniversary – even though her family stretched far and wide. More than anything, my great-grandmother's homemade eggnog recipe is something to behold. It comes together in less than 30 minutes and only calls for 6 ingredients, but the deliciously rich and creamy flavor will have you believing it was developed by an awarding-winning chef.Ma Pat made her famous eggnog every year to kick off the holiday season, and I can distinctly remember my cousins and I arguing over who would get the first cup. Delectably sweet and topped with frothy, whipped egg whites and a dash of nutmeg, it's a cozy beverage that'll warm your heart in the dead of winter. Of course, feel free to add in a splash of Brandy – Ma Pat would approve.