Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

Calling all chocolate lovers and novice bakers: This one's for you. These chocolate drop cookies are straight from grandma's recipe box, but they definitely don't require her wealth of baking expertise to make yourself. Drop cookies, made from soft dough and dropped onto a baking sheet in balls, are a simple, old-fashioned treat that are prime for personalization. If you like nuts, add them in. Prefer mint chocolate chips to semi-sweet chips? Feel free to substitute. No matter what you add, you're sure to end up with a soft, cake-like cookie that packs on the chocolate flavor. Plus, once you pile on the chocolate icing, it's nearly impossible to have just one.To drop the cookies on your baking sheet, try using a tablespoon cookie scoop. Not only will it help keep your fingers clean, but it will also make sure your cookies come out even.

By Katie Strasberg Rousso

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Makes about 2 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

Cookies
Chocolate Frosting

Directions

  • Make the Cookies: Mix shortening, sugar, and egg thoroughly. Stir in buttermilk and vanilla. Sift in dry ingredients and stir. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts if desired. Drop cookies onto prepared baking sheets using a tablespoon cookie scoop. Space cookies 2 inches apart. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 375°. 

  • Make the Frosting: Cream together cream cheese and butter. Add vanilla and cocoa. Beat until smooth.  Add powdered sugar, and mix until smooth. Add milk, adding more if needed for desired consistency. Spread frosting over cookies once completely cooled. 

