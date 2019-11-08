Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies
Calling all chocolate lovers and novice bakers: This one's for you. These chocolate drop cookies are straight from grandma's recipe box, but they definitely don't require her wealth of baking expertise to make yourself. Drop cookies, made from soft dough and dropped onto a baking sheet in balls, are a simple, old-fashioned treat that are prime for personalization. If you like nuts, add them in. Prefer mint chocolate chips to semi-sweet chips? Feel free to substitute. No matter what you add, you're sure to end up with a soft, cake-like cookie that packs on the chocolate flavor. Plus, once you pile on the chocolate icing, it's nearly impossible to have just one.To drop the cookies on your baking sheet, try using a tablespoon cookie scoop. Not only will it help keep your fingers clean, but it will also make sure your cookies come out even.