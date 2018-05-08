Grandby's Sour Cream Pound Cake Recipe

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Is there anything better than Mama's pound cake? This recipe comes to us from Gary Stanton of country duo Muscadine Bloodline. "My mama's cooking brings me back to memories of growing up in Mobile. There's nothing like walking into the house when I get back home for the holidays and smell her cooking up something in the kitchen. It's the best!" Just like any classic Southern pound cake, his Mama's recipe has plenty of butter, sugar, and sour cream to get that ideal light-and-fluffy texture. Why not make Mama a pound cake for Mother's Day this year?

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Magdalena Niemczyk–ElanArt/Getty Images

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
1 Bundt
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325˚F. In a medium bowl, mix together all-purpose flour, baking soda, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, cream butter and sugar.  Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add half of the flour mixture, followed by the sour cream, and then the other half of the flour mixture, blending well after each addition.  Add vanilla extract and mix well.  Pour batter into a greased and floured Bundt pan.

  • Bake for 60 to 90 minutes, until cake springs back when lightly touched and has separated from the sides of the pan. Cool for 20 minutes and then turn cake out on a cake rack.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/13/2022