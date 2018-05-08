Grandby's Sour Cream Pound Cake Recipe
Is there anything better than Mama's pound cake? This recipe comes to us from Gary Stanton of country duo Muscadine Bloodline. "My mama's cooking brings me back to memories of growing up in Mobile. There's nothing like walking into the house when I get back home for the holidays and smell her cooking up something in the kitchen. It's the best!" Just like any classic Southern pound cake, his Mama's recipe has plenty of butter, sugar, and sour cream to get that ideal light-and-fluffy texture. Why not make Mama a pound cake for Mother's Day this year?