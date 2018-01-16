Grand Marnier Cakes Recipe
Layer cakes might be the cover girls, but a pound cake holds sway in our Southern kitchens. This recipe reflects the Southern practice of adding a bit of liqueur or other spirits to a cake to ensure it stays moist and delicious. This recipe first appeared in the beloved cookbook, Tea-Time at the Masters, in 1977. While the original recipe called for the cake to be baked in a tube pan, we opted for mini Bundt Pans for a tea party-worthy presentation. The orange liqueur glaze gives the simple orange pound cake an explosion of flavor.