Grand Marnier Cakes Recipe

Layer cakes might be the cover girls, but a pound cake holds sway in our Southern kitchens. This recipe reflects the Southern practice of adding a bit of liqueur or other spirits to a cake to ensure it stays moist and delicious. This recipe first appeared in the beloved cookbook, Tea-Time at the Masters, in 1977. While the original recipe called for the cake to be baked in a tube pan, we opted for mini Bundt Pans for a tea party-worthy presentation. The orange liqueur glaze gives the simple orange pound cake an explosion of flavor.

By Tea-Time at the Masters

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Serves 12
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cakes
Glaze
Additional Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the Cakes: Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease and flour 12 mini Bundt pans.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.

  • Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed  until light and fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • Add flour mixture and sour cream to sugar mixture in 5 additions, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Add orange zest and almonds, and beat on medium speed until combined.

  • Divide batter evenly among prepared Bundt pans, and smooth tops. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 16 to 18 minutes. Let stand in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire rack.

  • Prepare the Glaze: Combine sugar, orange liqueur, and orange juice in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves. Brush hot Glaze over warm Cakes.

  • Beat heavy cream and powdered sugar with electric mixer on high speed until medium peaks form, about 3 to 4 minutes. Top each of the glazed Cakes with a dollop of whipped cream, and garnish with orange segments.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/21/2022