Graduation Sheet Cake
Nothing says bravo for a job well done quite like a sheet cake, and there's no better occasion than graduation. Whether you're celebrating a kindergarten cutie who can count like a wiz or a college graduate ready to embark on the real world, scholarly success is best celebrated with a slice of cake. While there are plenty of perfectly acceptable grocery store cakes convenient for a casual graduation party, a homemade treat is sure to sweeten the occasion. Once baked and cool, you can customize your creation. Use rolled cookies as edible diplomas in your graduation cake corners and food coloring to show off your graduate's school colors.Buttercream, sheet cake, and school spirit all in one dessert. One bite of our decedent Graduation Sheet Cake, and your graduate is sure to know how much he or she is adored.