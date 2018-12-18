Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon
This is the ultimate grilled cheese. Three types of cheeses and bacon come together to make the best grilled cheese sandwich ever. Perfectly golden and crisp exterior, gooey bacon-studded interior. Definitely indulgent on its own and only needs a simple soup or salad pairing. We like our Roasted Tomato Soup best for those cold winter nights. We cut our sandwiches into sticks for easy dipping. A high-quality white sandwich bread is perfect for these; the flavor of sourdough or wheat would overpower the cheeses.