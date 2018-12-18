Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon

This is the ultimate grilled cheese. Three types of cheeses and bacon come together to make the best grilled cheese sandwich ever. Perfectly golden and crisp exterior, gooey bacon-studded interior. Definitely indulgent on its own and only needs a simple soup or salad pairing. We like our Roasted Tomato Soup best for those cold winter nights. We cut our sandwiches into sticks for easy dipping. A high-quality white sandwich bread is perfect for these; the flavor of sourdough or wheat would overpower the cheeses.

By Marian Cooper Cairns

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels; let cool completely, about 5 minutes. Discard drippings from skillet; wipe skillet clean.

  • Finely chop cooled bacon. Toss together chopped bacon, Cheddar cheese, Gouda cheese, and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir together mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese in a small bowl.

  • Spread mayonnaise mixture evenly on 1 side of bread slices. Arrange 6 of the bread slices, mayonnaise sides down, on a cutting board; top evenly with bacon-Cheddar mixture (1/2 packed cup per slice). Top with remaining 6 bread slices, mayonnaise sides up.

  • Return skillet to heat over medium-low. Add 2 assembled sandwiches to skillet; cook, partially covered, until bread is browned on both sides and cheese is melted, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board. Repeat process with remaining 4 sandwiches.

  • Cut each sandwich into 4 triangles or long sticks, and serve warm.

