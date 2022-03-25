Gooey Butter Cake
This dessert's secret? Malted milk powder.
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Recipe Summary
It's called cake, but sugar-dusted squares of this rich dessert resemble thick bar cookies. The tender cookie base is topped with buttery, sweet filling that keeps things deliciously ooey and gooey. The recipe has deep roots in St. Louis, where nearly every family has their own favorite version, but Gooey Butter Cake is sure to win over dessert fans across the country. The recipe calls for malted milk powder, which adds toasty, cooked-milk flavor along the lines of butterscotch or toffee. It also helps baked goods brown.