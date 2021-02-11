Goldenrod Eggs

This is one way to brighten your day.

By Sheri Castle

This slightly fancy, yet quite easy, way to serve eggs and toast deserves the slightly fancy name of Goldenrod Eggs. It's an old-timey, timeless recipe that burgeoning home cooks once learned in Home Ec classes, a lesson in making a warm, satisfying meal from staples that most people kept on hand, something that could be on the table in minutes. Home Ec isn't as common as it once was (or should be), but our appreciation for this type of recipe never goes out of style. Plus, who among us couldn't use fresh inspiration for enjoying leftover hard-cooked eggs?

So why Goldenrod? Although the dish tastes just as good when the eggs are simply chopped and stirred into the warm, gravy-like sauce (a straightforward 3-ingredient, 5-minute béchamel), the traditional presentation is to stir the whites into the sauce and finish the dish with sieved egg yolks, creating bright yellow bits that resemble goldenrod flowers. Okay. Maybe. If you squint. But it does make for a lovely presentation and the name Goldenrod is more charming than plain old Creamed Eggs.

Goldenrod Eggs was touted as a brunch dish, but it hits the spot any time of day. In some families, this recipe is particularly popular around Easter, a way to enjoy some of those dyed eggs.

Feel free to zhuzh up your Goldenrod Eggs by sprinkling other things on top to add more flavor or texture. Possibilities include hot sauce, cayenne, chile crisp, chopped herbs, sliced scallions, grated cheese, crumbled bacon, everything seasoning, lemon pepper, or Old Bay --- whatever makes this just right for you.

  • Peel the eggs and cut them in half. Chop the whites and set the yolks aside.

  • Warm the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Whisk in the flour and cook for 2 minutes, whisking continuously. The mixture will turn golden and smell nutty, but reduce the heat if it begins to brown.

  • Whisk in the milk. Cook until the mixture bubbles and thickens, 3 to 4 minutes, whisking continuously. Stir in the egg whites. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon over the toast.

  • Use your fingertips or a small spatula to push the egg yolks through a wire-mesh sieve over the top, or simply crumble them.

  • Sprinkle with a little more salt and pepper, and dust with paprika. Serve at once.

