This slightly fancy, yet quite easy, way to serve eggs and toast deserves the slightly fancy name of Goldenrod Eggs. It's an old-timey, timeless recipe that burgeoning home cooks once learned in Home Ec classes, a lesson in making a warm, satisfying meal from staples that most people kept on hand, something that could be on the table in minutes. Home Ec isn't as common as it once was (or should be), but our appreciation for this type of recipe never goes out of style. Plus, who among us couldn't use fresh inspiration for enjoying leftover hard-cooked eggs?

So why Goldenrod? Although the dish tastes just as good when the eggs are simply chopped and stirred into the warm, gravy-like sauce (a straightforward 3-ingredient, 5-minute béchamel), the traditional presentation is to stir the whites into the sauce and finish the dish with sieved egg yolks, creating bright yellow bits that resemble goldenrod flowers. Okay. Maybe. If you squint. But it does make for a lovely presentation and the name Goldenrod is more charming than plain old Creamed Eggs.

Goldenrod Eggs was touted as a brunch dish, but it hits the spot any time of day. In some families, this recipe is particularly popular around Easter, a way to enjoy some of those dyed eggs.