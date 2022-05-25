Golden Tomato-and-Corn Salad
We're pulling out all the yellow foods for a beautiful, monochromatic summer salad.
We call this one "sunshine in a salad." This cheery-hued salad embraces all things yellow—golden tomatoes, corn, lemon, and turmeric—to create a bright, summery side dish that's healthy and satisfying. Our Golden Tomato-and-Corn Salad will be a hit at any picnic or barbecue.
Made with yellow cherry tomatoes (like Sun Gold), this sunny salad is plated with a vibrant yogurt sauce made with the smoky-tart juice from grilled lemons and ground turmeric. It starts with an ear of fresh corn, which we char on the grill alongside halved lemons. Don't move the lemons around on the grill—they need time in one spot to really develop those grill marks.
That's all the cooking that's required to bring this simple side salad together, making it a perfect option for a cookout. The yogurt mixture that sits at the base of this salad can be made a few hours in advance and chilled until ready to use. Since turmeric plays an important role in the yogurt sauce, we recommend investing in a high-quality spice, like Burlap and Barrel's New Harvest Turmeric.