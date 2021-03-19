Soufflés don't have to be scary. While this fluffy, airy French dish known for its dramatic puffed top may sound intimidating, soufflés can be shockingly simple. If you've ever made a meringue or angel food cake, you already know the basics of this dish, which gains its light texture from whipped egg whites. This versatile dish can range from savory to sweet, flavored with anything from onions to chocolate.

A Southern take on a French classic, our Goat Cheese-and-Spring Onion Grits Soufflés are notably light and decidedly savory. The secret ingredient? Grits, of course. Grits folded directly into the batter bring a coarse texture and delightful, subtle corn flavor to these charming soufflés. This dish is incredibly intentional in its flavors—the tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of the spring onions pair perfectly together, and the Dijon mustard brings a touch of class. For an airy texture, fold the egg whites gently into the grits—this is the key to a souffle with impressive height.