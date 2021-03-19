Goat Cheese-and-Spring Onion Grits Soufflés

Rating: Unrated

Step up your brunch game with fancy, yet simple soufflés.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
30 mins
bake:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Soufflés don't have to be scary. While this fluffy, airy French dish known for its dramatic puffed top may sound intimidating, soufflés can be shockingly simple. If you've ever made a meringue or angel food cake, you already know the basics of this dish, which gains its light texture from whipped egg whites. This versatile dish can range from savory to sweet, flavored with anything from onions to chocolate.

A Southern take on a French classic, our Goat Cheese-and-Spring Onion Grits Soufflés are notably light and decidedly savory. The secret ingredient? Grits, of course. Grits folded directly into the batter bring a coarse texture and delightful, subtle corn flavor to these charming soufflés. This dish is incredibly intentional in its flavors—the tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of the spring onions pair perfectly together, and the Dijon mustard brings a touch of class. For an airy texture, fold the egg whites gently into the grits—this is the key to a souffle with impressive height.

These mini soufflés are individually portioned, allowing for easy serving. Serve right out of the oven, and don't panic when they deflate a bit—that's to be expected.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease 6 (8-oz.) ramekins with butter. Set aside.

  • Heat butter in a large sauce-pan over medium. Add onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add 2 cups water, half-and-half, and salt to saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; whisk in grits. Cook, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in cheese until completely melted.

  • While grits cook, whisk together egg yolks and mustard in a medium bowl; set aside. Beat egg whites with whisk attachment in the bowl of a stand mixer or with an electric hand mixer on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Whisk ¼ cup of the hot grits into yolk mixture to temper; whisk tempered yolk mixture into remaining grits until combined. Gently fold one-third of the egg whites into grits, and repeat until all whites are folded into grits. Divide mixture among prepared ramekins. Bake in preheated oven until puffed and set but still slightly jiggly in centers, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and additional goat cheese; serve immediately.

